Florida man’s walk on water ends short of goal to reach NYC

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) – A man in a cylindrical floating contraption washed ashore in Florida in an apparent attempt to walk on water to New York. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that the man left St. Augustine in the vessel with the goal of reaching New York.

The department posted photos of the vessel on Facebook.

WOFL-TV in Orlando reported the man was trying to raise money for charity, saying his goal was to help homeless people, the Coast Guard, and first responders. It wasn’t his first time trying to cross Atlantic waters in a flotation device. In 2014, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the man while he tried to reach Bermuda from Florida in a homemade “hyrdo pod.”