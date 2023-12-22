TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old man from Lady Lake is Florida Lottery’s newest millionaire after winning $1 million playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

Andrew Smith purchased his winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie located at 820 Old Camp Road in The Villages. The retailer will receive a $2,000 commission for the sale of the ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Smith will receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Since its inception, the Florida Lttery’s scratch-off games have awarded over $59.5 billion in prizes, created 1,947 millionaires, and generated over $18.39 billion for the Educational Enhancement Fund.