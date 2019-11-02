Florida man finds new job after handing out his résumé on streets

TAMPA (WFLA) – For a Tampa man who was left without a job and desperately seeking he found opportunity when he put his ego on zero and hustle on a hundred.

“I just got tired of applying online and no one getting back to me,” says Nick Johnson.

Johnson was left unemployed for two months, getting his next job seemed daunting, no matter his qualifications.

“Bachelor’s in construction management from Purdue University, and I have a Masters in global entrepreneur management from the University of San Francisco,” says Johnson.

With no calls from his efforts on job search websites, Johnson decided to try something drastic on one of the busiest intersections in Tampa at West Cypress Street and North Westshore Boulevard.

“Very hot. I was dressed business professional. I had a sign that said, ‘Masters in Management. Looking for a career. Please take a resume.’”

A guy panhandling for work on a hot Florida day in August? That got people’s attention.

“They were honking, hey come over! Let me take a resume,” he recalls. “People were literally stopping, making U-turns to come back around just to meet with me.”

What helped land his new job at an engineering company; social media. His picture and resume was liked, shared, and commented on by hundreds of people.

“It was great just seeing the support of random people. It just shows how great humanity is,” says Johnson.

At one point Johnson set up 17 interviews in one week! He’s thanking Tampa Bay and feeling bittersweet as he leaves to take his new job in Houston, Texas.

