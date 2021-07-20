Florida investigators issue missing child alert out of Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida investigators are searching for two missing children who were taken from the Cottondale area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 14-year-old Emily Gonzalez and 12-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez are with 40-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez. The group was last seen in a 2016 red Ford 300 series with Florida tag HXQM58.

Anyone who spots them is asked not to approach the group and instead to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about the missing children can call 911, or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.