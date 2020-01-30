Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) – Inmates at a Florida jail are sewing cloth pouches for kangaroos and koalas orphaned by wildfires in Australia.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday tweeted video showing two inmates hard at work at sewing machines, stitching together what are called “joey pouches” for the orphaned marsupials.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Kealing said the Wildcare Australia organization has told the jail to finish the batch they’ve been working on and send them along.

Wildcare Australia has asked donors to stop contributing joey pouches for the time being because they’ve already received so many from around the world.

LATEST STORIES: