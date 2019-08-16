Florida Highway Patrol looking for two people involved in hit & run crash in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run in Escambia County, Florida Friday morning.

Authorities say the driver of a Chrysler 200 ran a red light at the intersection fo Pine Forest and Wilde Lake Boulevard and hit a Jeep Liberty causing the SUV to overturn. The two people inside the Chrysler got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. They have yet to be caught. FHP says there were two people inside the Jeep Liberty. Both the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at Sacred Heart Hospital.

If anyone knows anything about this crime, please call FHP or local law enforcement.

