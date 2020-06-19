Florida Governor DeSantis proclaims commemoration of Juneteenth

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a proclamation commemorating Juneteenth.
This day is in observance of the end of slavery in the United States.
The Juneteenth Day Proclamation can be found here.
