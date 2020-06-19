Florida Governor DeSantis proclaims commemoration of Juneteenth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a proclamation commemorating Juneteenth.

This day is in observance of the end of slavery in the United States.

The Juneteenth Day Proclamation can be found here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories