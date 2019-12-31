Florida drivers could face fines if caught texting and driving

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Authorities in Florida are going to be watching drivers closely as the grace period for the texting and driving law ends January 1st. Mike Wood with the Pensacola Police says you could face a fine if you are caught.

“The law went into effect in July and we gave a grace period to make sure everyone understood the law and had time to get use to it,” Wood said.

Florida’s texting and driving law says drivers cannot use phones for texting, emailing or instant messaging while in motion. Drivers who are caught will be fined $30 for the first offense. Donald Skipper thinks the idea is good.

“I think it’s about time this was done,” Skipper said. “You see people constantly not paying attention and they are out there texting. I have almost been hit several times by people out there texting.”

Collin Wilbur says kicking the habit is going to be hard.

“I text and drive every day,” Wilbur said. “It’s more than I should. I think it’s a good idea. There are times when I’m on the road and I’m swerving a little bit.”

Wood says when cars are not maintaining their lane of traffic and if the light turns green and the car sits there, then that’s an indication of texting.

