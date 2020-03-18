Florida Department of Children and Families closes storefronts and lobbies due to Covid-19

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) temporarily closed all storefronts and lobbies to safeguard the public and employees from the spread of COVID-19. While these facilities are used to serve customers of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Medicaid programs, the department continues to use technology to ensure continuity of service.

“With more than 90 percent of our customers filing for benefits online or by phone, closing our storefronts to protect our employees and the public is the right thing to do,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “The quickest way to make changes or check the status of a client’s benefits, and avoid any wait time, is to use the ACCESS Self-Service Portal, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The ACCESS Self-Service Portal allows clients to apply or reapply for benefits, report changes, upload documents, check the status of a benefit application and benefits. For Floridians that can’t apply online or over the phone, during the office closures, DCF has provided a secure drop box at existing storefront locations and instructions for clients to submit information and applications without human interaction. These drop boxes will be monitored and checked throughout the day to process information timely.

To apply for food assistance (SNAP), cash assistance (TANF) or Medicaid, individuals should go to https://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/.

Clients logging in to the ACCESS Self-Service Portal should go to https://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/.

Customers are required to complete an interview to receive benefits. Customers should call 850-300-4323 (TTY 1-800-955-8771) to complete an interview telephonically.

Customers can order an EBT card, get information about EBT transactions, or report an EBT card as lost or stolen at https://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/ or by calling 1-888-356-3281.

