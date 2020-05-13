Florida dad killed teaching daughter driving lesson

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A father is dead after his daughter accidentally hit the accelerator striking him and then a tree while teaching her how to park a pickup truck.

According to Tarpon Springs Police Department, the father was showing his 15-year-old daughter how to properly park a pickup truck at Anderson Park.

Police say the dad got out of the pickup truck as the daughter tried to pull into a parking space. The father then stood in front of the truck while the daughter was about to back up, but she accidentally hit the accelerator as the truck was still in drive going over a curb, striking her dad and then a tree.

The father pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

