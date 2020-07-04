TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported nearly 11,500 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, a new single-day record for the state

The state reported 11,458 additional cases of COVID-19 along with 18 deaths on Saturday. There have been 190,052 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,702 deaths since the outbreak began. More than 15,700 people have been hospitalized.

The state has tested more than 2 million people and reported 1,956,445 tests came back negative.

8 On Your Side has repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.

The percent positivity for new cases — the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — was 14.10% on Friday, down from 14.9% on Thursday.

The total percent of positive cases on Friday was 15.84%. The state reported a total of 71,608 negative test results and 13,478 positive results.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

