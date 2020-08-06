Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,650 new cases, percent positivity rate at 8%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has surpassed 510,000 total coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the latest report from the health department.

The state reported an additional 7,650 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 510,389.

The state’s death toll rose by 120 to 7,747. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

There were also 558 new hospitalizations. Currently, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 7,348 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 29,131 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Of the test results received Wednesday, 11.67% were positive. The state counted 12,157 positive results and 91,987 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.34% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 97,805­­­­­­ cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,760 have been hospitalized and 54 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Thursday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,563

Deaths: 378

Hospitalizations: 1,352

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,358

Deaths: 469

Hospitalizations: 1,619

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,025

Deaths: 130

Hospitalizations: 361

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,050

Deaths: 189

Hospitalizations: 589

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,654

Deaths: 304

Hospitalizations: 1,278

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,802

Deaths: 104

Hospitalizations: 524

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,906

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 239

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,328

Deaths: 34

Hospitalizations: 153

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,429

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 137

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 890

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 77

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.