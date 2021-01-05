Florida CFO fights for business liability protections during pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Chief Financial Officer of Florida Jimmy Patronis came to Pensacola to talk more about his “Restaurant Business Liability Tour.”

He’s stopped by cities all across Florida in the past couple of weeks advocating for COVID-19 legal protections for small businesses. This is especially important since this year many business owners have been scared and doing everything they can do stay afloat.

Florida Representative of District 2, Alex Andrade says, “I do think a lot of people give us a little bit of grief and say we do not care about COVID because we are trying to make sure our businesses are open.”

Andrade along with many other state officials are in support of Patronis’s rally after seeing how so many businesses have been struggling.

Patronis says, “We have seen businesses shutter. We are going to see the state of Florida over the next two years see a drop in the budget and revenues by $5 billion.”

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed on businesses in the state saying they are to blame for the spread of COVID-19, which has scared many businesses from doing anything during the pandemic.

“They shouldn’t be afraid and have fear because of COVID-19 litigation. Make sure we take care of our people, that means our employees and our customers and make sure we put people in front of attorney’s profits,” Patronis said.

Shedding light with these rallies will hopefully get Congress to put in place regulations to protect businesses from any COVID-related lawsuits, and for many locals, it would give them some type of relief after struggling for so long.

Event Coordinator Melissa Bailey says, “I couldn’t imagine and I’m so sorry. I’m getting emotional. There’s a restaurant in New York in the Grand Central Station that closed after 100 years. I couldn’t imagine that. I had a safe place to go after all this has happened. Every day is different. You wake up and the phone rings — What do we have today?”

Patronis also believes it would help boost the economy better than before the pandemic even hit.

