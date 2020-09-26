Florida businesses back to full capacity in Phase Three of reopening

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida has now entered Phase Three of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic which means restaurants and bars can now operate at full capacity.

This comes on the day when the state reported 120 new deaths but Gov. Ron DeSantis said they’re seeing fewer infections now than in the spring and summer.

“I believe all businesses should open back up so they can bring the revenue back through the door that we so desperately need because COVID has really taken it out of us,” said Charles Mielke, Chef/Owner at Four Seasons Catering and Eatery on Palafox Street.

Mielke said they are happy to start bringing back in more tables and chairs inside to seat more people but he still wants everyone to stay safe.

“We will add our seats back but we will encourage our customers as we have before to take precautions,” he said. “Let’s follow what our leaders say.”

Phase Three essentially reopens everything to full capacity including retail stores, hair and nail salons, gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys. Governments can now return to in-person meetings.

The Pensacola City Council voted Thursday night to keep the mask mandate in place inside businesses but Friday Governor DeSantis said no one will have to pay a fine if they don’t wear a mask.

