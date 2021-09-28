Florida black bear hit by car in Fort Walton Beach euthanized

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A severely injured female black bear found on the side of Lewis Turner Boulevard on Monday had to be euthanized, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says.

When FWC officers responded on Monday, Sept. 27, they found the bear to be too far gone to be saved.

With the black bears’ habitat dwindling in Northwest Florida because of development, spotting them in roadways has become a more common occurrence. Also, this time of the year is when bears travel across more roadways in search of food, FWC says.

FWC is offering these tips for avoiding black bears on roadways.

• Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings as they drive in bear country, especially around dusk and dawn, and when there is forest on both sides of the road.
• If you see a bear crossing sign, pay particular attention as this area has had frequent vehicle-bear collisions.

To learn more about how to keep people and bears safe on Florida roadways, see the “Vehicle Collisions with Bears” video at the “Brochures and Videos” section of MyFWC.com/Bear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories