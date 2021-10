Amber Elizabeth Desiree Castile Bonds has been missing since Sunday, according to Florence Police. (Photo courtesy Florence Police/ALEA)

FLORENCE, Ala. – A teen has been missing since Sunday and Florence Police are searching for her.

Police said Amber Elizabeth Desiree Castile Bonds, 17, left her home Sunday and hasn’t returned.

She is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Police stated they didn’t know where Bonds was heading.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact FPD at (256) 760-6610.