FLORA-BAMA PARTIALLY CLOSING TEMPORARILY

Based on the CDC guidance given today by the White House and out of respect to the citizens of our country, the President of the United States, the States of Alabama & Florida, our local community, and the Flora-Bama family we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Flora-Bama main bar on the beach effective 6PM today. In addition, we will close in-restaurant dining at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club and the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill effective at the close of business today, Monday, March 16th, 2020. The Flora-Bama Gift Shop, Liquor Store, and Marina will remain open.

· THE MAIN FLORA-BAMA BAR ON THE BEACHSIDE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED (EFFECTIVE 6PM – MONDAY, MARCH 16TH, 2020).

· FLORA-BAMA GIFT SHOP IS OPEN from 9AM to 9PM.

· FLORA-BAMA YACHT CLUB & FLORA-BAMA OLE RIVER GRILL RESTAURANTS ARE OPEN for to-go and pickup service only from 11AM to 9PM

o Please look at our menus online at www.florabamayachtclub.com/menu and www.florabamaolerivergrill.com/menu

· FLORA-BAMA MARINA & WATERSPORTS IS OPEN from 8AM to 5PM

· FLORA-BAMA LIQUOR STORE IS OPEN from 8AM to 12AM.

America and the world will get through this crisis. Let’s all remain calm and help each other through it. It is only temporary, and we will soon be back to normal. Even with this great slowdown and sacrifice, Americans are still more blessed than anywhere on earth, so let’s remember that and we will emerge stronger than ever before.

We love everyone.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD INDIVISIBLE

The Flora-Bama Family

