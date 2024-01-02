PERDIDO KEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular New Year’s tradition returned Monday to the Flora-Bama on Perdido Key.

On New Year’s Day, people raced into the Gulf for the Polar Bear Dip. Participants — including many out-of-state visitors — dressed in costumes, swimsuits and wet suits before entering the water.

“After celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Flora-Bama, there is only one way to start the new year …. by taking a plunge into the Gulf of Mexico with a few thousand of your friends,” the popular attraction’s website states.

Some revelers told WKRG News 5 what keeps them coming back.

“I say it keeps me young; it’s the only thing that keeps me young all year long,” one attendee said.

“Well, I like to party, I love the crowd, and the weather’s always beautiful,” another said.

“It was a little cold, but then you know what? It got colder. But we survived, so we had a blast, coming back here from Kentucky,” still another said.

Those who took the plunge were rewarded with a free beer and a lunch of black-eyed peas, ham, greens and cornbread, the traditional good-luck meal for New Year’s Day.

