Flora-Bama hosting large food giveaway

PENSACOLA, Fla – (WKRG) Anyone in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic can show up at the parking lot of the Flora-Bama Saturday, May 9th to receive a buffet of items including vegetables, fruit, eggs, milk, cheese, chicken, pork and canned items.
The giveaway is a partnership between Flora-Bama entities and Feeding The Gulf Coast.
What’s being described as the largest food assistance on the Gulf Coast will happen from 8 to 11 a.m.
