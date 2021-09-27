Flight Works Alabama Second Annual Catapult Competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for something fun to do? Flights Works Alabama will hold the Second Annual Catapult Competition on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Teams are to construct a working catapult using any materials from home. Teams will compete to determine which team can make their pumpkin fly the farthest.

There will be three competitive divisions and trophies will be awarded to teams who finish first in

each division. The most creative design will also be recognized.

Teams must register by Wednesday, Oct. 4, and can be done here.

The event will be held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, the event will be postponed until Saturday, Nov. 6.