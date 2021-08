PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fire officials contained a blaze Wednesday morning at the Northview Community Center on Hillview Drive.

Escambia County Fire Rescue (ECFR) says flames and smoke were visible when they arrived and everyone was evacuated.

ECFR says quick response and a working sprinkler system helped contain the fire to one room in the building. Two people were taken to local hospitals.









The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.