Flags to be lowered to honor 10,000 Alabamians killed due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff to honor the more than 10,000 Alabamians who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

“As we honor those we lost this past year, we lift up grieving loved ones in prayer, as well as

those that are battling COVID-19 and the amazing folks that continue to fight on the frontlines,” a letter from Gov. Ivey read.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard states that as of Friday, 10,274 people have died, although 2,205 of those deaths have yet to be confirmed.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced that ADPH will be expanding those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during his weekly COVID-19 press conference on Friday. Starting March 22, those ages 55 and older can get their doses of the vaccine as well as those who have high-risk medical conditions and those in additional critical professions.

The current mask mandate from Gov. Ivey will stay in effect until April 9. She says that there will not be an extension past this date.