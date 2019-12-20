Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of United States Navy Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham

Unedited memorandum from Governor Ron DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 6, 2019, an act of violence was committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola which resulted in the death of United States Navy Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham. Haitham was assigned to Flight Crew Training and was expected to graduate from the program in two weeks. He had completed basic training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in September.

As a mark of respect for United States Navy Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Pinellas County Clerk of Court in St. Petersburg, Florida, the City Hall in St. Petersburg, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

