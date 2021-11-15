Fla. legislature begins special session to discuss protections against vaccine mandates

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida lawmakers are back at the state capitol to debate bills that would protect people who don’t comply with federal vaccine mandates.

“This will be probably the strongest protections for both private and public sector employees anywhere in the country,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week.

DeSantis called the special session to address vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 issues.

Legislators will consider several bills. One would allow employees five reasons to opt out of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including pregnancy, religious reasons, or immunity. This could also mean hefty fines for employers that don’t allow employees to opt out for any of the given reasons.

“Nobody, no cop, no firefighter, no nurse… nobody should be losing their jobs because of these jabs,” DeSantis said.

The proposals total about $5 million. Democrats have called the special session unnecessary and “anti-business.”

The special session is expected to be finished by Friday then the legislature returns for its regular session in January.