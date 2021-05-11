Fla. governor declares state of emergency after Colonial Pipeline shutdown

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Florida drivers struggle to find gasoline, Governor Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening.

Many gas stations are still without regular gasoline in Pensacola. Starting Monday, long lines of cars formed at gas stations across the area. Many of the pumps had signs stating “out of order” or “only diesel.”

It seemed easier to find fuel Tuesday as there weren’t many lines which could be because heavy rain all afternoon kept people at home. Some gas stations had bags on the pumps and a few were operating normally.

Drivers have reported no gasoline in the area of Pensacola and Navarre for the past couple of weeks In Pensacola, a large terminal shut down on April 30th because the company failed to meet EPA standards by May 1st. This is the main reason for the fuel shortage in the Pensacola area then it got worse after the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack over the weekend.

Gov. Desantis declared a state of emergency Tuesday which means the state can seek direct assistance from the federal government, the Florida National Guard can be activated and it can also allow certain licensing and registration requirements to be suspended for vehicles bringing relief and supplies into the state if needed.

The executive order declaring the state of emergency will expire in 30 days unless it’s extended.

Drivers are being asked to only get fuel if you absolutely need it.