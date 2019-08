PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard and some good Samaritans rescued five people aboard a vessel taking on water about 13 miles off the shore of St. Andrews Pass.

The distress call came in around 12:47 p.m. Several charter and recreational vessels helped get the people from the sinking vessel to safety.

The Coast Guard pumped out the water from the vessel and escorted it to shore.