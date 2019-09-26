5 people arrested in Pensacola dog-fighting operation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Five people were arrested Wednesday after being indicted and accused of being part of a dog-fighting operation.

Shane Patrick Sprague, 35, of Pensacola, Florida, Derek Jedidiah Golson, aka Derek Jedidiah Murray, 38, of Pensacola, Florida, Haley Cook Murph, 24, of Milton, Florida, David Lee Moser, 36, of Waynesboro, Tennessee, and James “Tommy” Peek, 67, of Milton, Florida were indicted in the case involving C Wood Kennels, according to a media release from the North District of Florida U.S Attorney’s Office.

The individuals are all charged in a 44-count federal indictment alleging they violated dogfighting prohibitions of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

The arrests were announced by U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe of the Northern District of Florida and Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark for the U.S. Justice Department and Natural Resources Division.

According to the media release, the indictment alleges that “defendants Sprague and Golson operated C Wood Kennels, a dogfighting operation that arranged dogfights, allowed fighting dogs to attack ‘bait’ animals, and trafficked in fighting dogs with defendant Moser and others outside of Florida, including through an underground dogfighting website. The indictment also alleges that Peek acted as a source to supply fighting dogs to C Wood Kennels.”

According to the indictment, Murph’s role was that of a makeshift “veterinarian” for C Wood Kennels. The indictment says she performed surgeries on the dogs without a veterinarian license.

If convicted, each of those involved face 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.