DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG)- The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is projected to bring in over 75,000 people to Dauphin Island this weekend. Over 4,000 of those are Anglers competing in the tournament.

“It’s been awesome, it’s been such a full busy site, everyone is just running around trying to make sure all the anglers are coming in and getting everything that they need,” Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Vice President of Publicity, Matt Glass said.

Mayor of Dauphin Island, Jeff Collier says this is an event that everyone looks forward to on the island.

“School will be starting in the next few weeks, so this is kind of the last big hoorah,” Collier said.

With more poeple on the island local buisnsesses have been gearing up to supply the demand.

“Double up on everything you order just so you have enough to fer through the weekend,” Rick Seybold said.

Islanders Restaurant and Bar owner Rick Seybold says that he is expecting 25% more in revenue from this weekend alone.

“It’s kind of a boom for all the restaurants on the island,” Seybold said.

Sunday is the last day of the tournament.