Fishing Charter website lists Mobile as top 12 fishing city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People on the Gulf Coast love the fishing season, and FishingBooker.com took notice. Mobile was named a top 12 fishing city for 2019.

The website calls the Mobile Bay “as diverse as it gets” with anglers shopping for Red Snapper, Speckled Trout, and Flounder. Out in the Gulf you can get Mahi, Wahoo, Kingfish, Yellowfins, and Amberjack on the hook.

FishingBooker’s 12 Best Fishing Cities in the US:

Buffalo, NY Wilmington, NC Cleveland, OH Anchorage, AK Corpus Christi, TX Detroit, MI Mobile, AL Honolulu, HI Jacksonville, FL Milwaukee, WI Norfolk, VA Savannah, GA San Diego, CA

“For anglers who love having a variety of activities to choose from when going on vacation, we researched large and beautiful US cities that exceeded our customers’ expectations this year. This should help anglers organize their perfect city break. Our list was based on an extensive analysis that included a number of factors such as user reviews, variety of species, and overall experience.” Albert Grain, Managing Editor of FishingBooker.