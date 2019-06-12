First “wave” of change at Gulf Shores City Schools

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as investors weighed a variety of factors, including alleged attacks on two tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and lingering worries about trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.3% to 21,097.21. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 6,553.40. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,092.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 27,132.14, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 2,895.50.