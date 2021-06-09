UPDATE: Swimmer dies after being pulled from rough surf near Fort Morgan

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (6/9/2021 1:52 PM) — The Baldwin County Sherriff’s Office (BCSO) says the swimmer pulled from the waters near Fort Morgan has died.

No further information has been released, check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/9/202110:35 AM) — Fort Morgan Fire Rescue is working a swimmer in distress call Wednesday morning.

It happened near Buchanan Court, and sources say LifeFlight is there. WKRG News 5 has crews heading to the scene.

Red flags are flying on Gulf Shores and Orange Beach today.

