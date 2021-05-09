First public input meeting set for Truck Bridge project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first public input meeting for the Truck Bridge Project is set for Wednesday.

Back in March, local officials unveiled a concept for the first phase of a long-term plan to improve traffic congestion on the I-10 Bayway. This week a public-input meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss this phase being added to a much larger plan called the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan or Envision.

Phase one of the plan includes creating a truck-only bridge that will connect to I-10 near the end of the Bayway going east. It will also include making the current Bayway three lanes east and west, with MPO saying this will increase traffic flow by an estimated 40 percent. One Mobilian we spoke to says he thinks this is a good idea.

“Three lanes each side sounds great cause currently it stands on two and it’s congested as it is. So, a third lane is going to be helpful regardless,” John Kennedy said.

This also makes it to where the MPO doesn’t lose the state grant of $125 million that was secured for the project years ago. The trucks would be prohibited from using the Wallace Tunnel and would have to use the new truck bridge. The toll will be no more than $15, but Mobilians still see issues that could affect Mobile commerce.

“I come from a family of 18-wheeler drivers, they would be irate with having to pay a toll just to go on a road that will be congested with 18-wheelers. That’s just an expense a business owner shouldn’t have to pay.” Matthew Bates said.

The meeting will be held:

Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 from 4:00- 6:00PM

Building T (Training Building)

1701 I-65 West Service Road, North

Mobile, AL 36618