First pet-friendly hotel on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You can now take your pet with you the next time you want to stay on Pensacola Beach! The Surf & Sand Hotel is now pet-friendly.

“I think a lot, if not most people consider their pets to be family. Our goal is to create an unforgettable destination for your family vacation, and that includes the furry members of your family. Pets are just more fun, and we are the fun hotel,” said general manager Amanda Donaldson.

The Surf & Sand pet policy is for pets 80 lbs or less, but special arrangements can be made for larger pet guests. Pets must remain on a leash and in pet designated areas. The pet-friendly hotel rooms will have an added pet fee of $40 per night or $100 per week. There is a grassy pet walking area along the east side of the hotel, and pets are welcome to enjoy the hotel’s private beach at the rear of the building on Little Sabine Bay.

Pensacola Beach currently has two pet-friendly beaches with one located just up Ft. Pickens Road from the Surf & Sand and the other is just a couple of miles east down Via de Luna. Pets are not allowed on public beaches in the Pensacola Beach area and must remain on a leash in other public areas.

For more information on the Surf & Sand Hotel, visit https://surfandsandhotelpensacolabeach.com/

LATEST STORIES