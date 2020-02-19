First lady Melania Trump honored with 2020 ‘Woman of Distinction’ award

PALM BEACH, Fla (CNN/AP) – First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and the Trump administration’s battle against the opioid crisis as she accepted the “Woman of Distinction” award at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “Women of Distinction” luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyberbullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success.

Usually, the university honors two women who are dedicated to improving the community. This year the spotlight is only on the first lady.

She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration’s efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades. The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.

The university says it’s been holding this event for more than twenty-five years.

Proceeds from the luncheon go toward a scholarship fund for female students.

