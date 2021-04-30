First day of Fairhope Arts and Craft festival a success

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The streets of downtown Fairhope once again full of arts and crafts, shoppers and artists, and a sense of normalcy again.

“It looks like they have a good mix, and I love that we are all free,” says Lori Burkart on a girls’ weekend from Destin.

The footprint of the festival is the same but only Alabama artists are presenting their work to the public. “They are happy we are here, they are looking and they are buying, so far,” says local artist Loren Chavez.

A mid-afternoon rainstorm sent folks scrambling but only briefly. After falling victim to the pandemic last year, a little rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

“The art is really incredible,” says Rick Berger from Foley. “What some of these people do is really amazing. They put this together and come up with something that looks so good.”

With one day done and two more to go, the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival already feels like a success. “It feels nice and safe and you can really see things, and it’s nice to know you are supporting Alabama artists,” Pam Reaves says.

The festival opens again at 10 a.m. Saturday, and no rain is in the forecast. For more information on this year’s festival, you can click here.