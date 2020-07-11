Navy’s first black woman completes Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus

(WKRG) — Lt. J.G. Madeline Swegle completed the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus and is the U.S. Navy’s first known black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month.

CNATRA oversees the Naval Air Training Command.

