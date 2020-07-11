Navy’s first black woman completes Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- Prodisee Pantry is alerting volunteers and families who visited the facility for food assistance on Tuesday, July 7, that we were notified today that a person who was in the building during our food distribution is infected with COVID-19.

Prodisee Pantry has notified all clients and volunteers who may have been in close proximity. The building has been sanitized and cleaned in accordance with the current guidelines and recommendations.