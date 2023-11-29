MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Moss Point woman is behind bars in connection with a mid-November robbery at an AT&T store, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Dennisca Mabettya Moore, 25, of Moss Point, Miss., is charged with first-degree robbery, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, at approximately 9:54 a.m., officers responded to a robbery complaint at AT&T, 3730 Airport Blvd., Mobile, according to an MPD news release.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Upon arrival, officers learned that two men had entered the store — which sells wireless products, including mobile phones — claiming they planned to make a purchase.

One of the men asked to use the restroom and, while in the back of the store, was able to gain “unauthorized access” to a storage area, according to the release.

A store employee confronted the man, who pepper-sprayed her, police said.

The men then ran away with the stolen items, and the victim received medical treatment for her injuries.

Moore was due in court this morning for a bond hearing, according to the MCSO website.

This is an ongoing investigation.

