Fireworks on, Pelican Drop off this year in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For nearly a decade, the city of Pensacola rang in the New Year while watching an oversized pelican drop in downtown Pensacola, with fireworks lighting up the sky.

But this year, that won’t happen.

The Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) has approved funding for a fireworks show off Seville Tower in downtown, but there is no money in the budget for the $135,000 Pelican Drop show this year. In fact, there hasn’t been since 2016.

Lissa Dees, executive director of the DIB, told News 5 the DIB last funded the Pelican Drop in 2016. That funding went to pay for the drop itself, security and more. Since then, the drop has been privately funded by business owners and Pensacola residents who wanted to see the tradition continue.

The last Pelican Drop downtown was in 2017. Last year, it was held at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium after businessman Quint Studer took over the event.

Sydney Robinson, board director for Gallery Night, a nonprofit that hosts 12 entertainment events yearly in downtown Pensacola, says the group was approached to potentially help raise more than $120,000 needed to put on the event. Robinson said it was not possible this year.

“We’d love to continue to have this, but we were not ready to put on a 13th event,” Robinson said.

Dees told News 5 she does not want to rule out the possibility of the Pelican Drop ever coming back. However, there is simply not enough funding in the DIB’s taxpayer-funded budget to support it at this time.

“I don’t like to say what the future holds,” Dees said. “But it’s something that will be talked about.”

Fireworks in downtown are set to go off just before midnight Tuesday.

