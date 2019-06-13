Firefighters treat bear cub hit by a car

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — Firefighters got quite a surprise when an injured bear cub was dropped off at a Georgia fire station.

Officials say the cub had been struck by a vehicle in Dawson County.

Responders quickly went to work providing care for the animal.

They even developed a bond during the process, naming the bear Dawson before turning him over to a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

According to a Facebook post, one of the firefighters said, “I wish all my patients were this cute and cuddly.”