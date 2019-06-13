Firefighters treat bear cub hit by a car

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — Firefighters got quite a surprise when an injured bear cub was dropped off at a Georgia fire station.

Officials say the cub had been struck by a vehicle in Dawson County.

Responders quickly went to work providing care for the animal.

They even developed a bond during the process, naming the bear Dawson before turning him over to a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

According to a Facebook post, one of the firefighters said, “I wish all my patients were this cute and cuddly.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida