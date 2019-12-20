Firefighters Save Family’s Home Just in Time for the Holidays

Unedited press release from Walton County Sheriff’s Office

FREEPORT, Fla — Firefighters’ rapid response saves a Walton County family’s home just in time for the holidays.

Shortly after noon on Friday, December 20, 2019, a 911 call promptly dispatched first responders to a single-story home on Bayou Circle in reference to a structure fire. When Walton County Fire Rescue and Eglin Air Force Base Fire Department arrived on-scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage of the home. Firefighters quickly began battling the blaze.

In just ten minutes, firefighters extinguished the blaze, keeping the fire from spreading to the rest of the house. Fortunately, the residents made it out of the home safely and no one was injured in the fire.

The blaze originated as a small fire in the dryer’s power outlet that spread throughout the garage.

“Seconds made the difference between this family being displaced today,” says Fire Chief Russell Beaty. “Thanks to the quick response of our firefighters, this family still has a home for the holidays.”

