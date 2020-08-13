VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag in California

NEAR LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) — There was zero containment Thursday morning on the rapidly-spreading Lake Fire burning near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and Palmdale.

The blaze was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads and quickly exploded, growing to 10,500 acres by Thursday morning amid swirling winds and high temperatures, and forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes.

“This will be a major fire for several days,” U.S. Forest Service Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia told reporters at a Thursday morning briefing.

CBSLA footage early Thursday showed a home on Pine Canyon Road which appeared to have been destroyed, while a car and trailer on the property were also torched.

A CBSLA crew driving through the area counted about a dozen buildings which appeared to have sustained some damage, but it was unclear if those were homes our outbuildings.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service reported that at least three structures have been destroyed. About 5,420 structures were threatened. The fire jumped Pine Canyon Road Wednesday night and firefighters battled to protect homes in the area.

“I will report that although we’re showing 0% containment at this time…some tremendous work was done last night, overnight, in the area around Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon, when the fire crossed Pine Canyon Road last night,” Garcia said. “And there was a tremendous firefight to protect lives and property in that area,” Garcia said.

