Firefighters respond to Clarke County hospice building

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson, Alabama firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday night in Clarke County.
The fire occurred at Hometown Hospice. The department posted several photos on their Facebook page of their response.
No other information is available at this time.
LATEST STORIES
- MCPSS creates new hashtag celebrating district
- Child is reunited with her lost doll
- Ten Commandments monument returns to Montgomery for first time in 17 years
- WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday Night
- Mobile woman arrested for allegedly strangling 5-year-old daughter to death in Georgia