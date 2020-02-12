Firefighters respond to Clarke County hospice building

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson, Alabama firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday night in Clarke County.

The fire occurred at Hometown Hospice. The department posted several photos on their Facebook page of their response.

No other information is available at this time.

