Firefighters rescue puppy from storm drain

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County Fire Rescue crews saved a puppy Tuesday morning that was found in a storm drain.

A Facebook post by the department says the crews arrived to the 6400 block of Hampton Road for the rescue. They believe the puppy entered the storm drain through a street gutter.

