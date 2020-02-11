Firefighters rescue puppy from storm drain

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County Fire Rescue crews saved a puppy Tuesday morning that was found in a storm drain.
A Facebook post by the department says the crews arrived to the 6400 block of Hampton Road for the rescue. They believe the puppy entered the storm drain through a street gutter.
LATEST STORIES
- Denver City Council votes to end city’s 30-year ban on pit bulls
- Democrats claim Trump’s proposed budget cuts to health care put patients at risk
- Problem Solvers Caucus urges bipartisan solutions
- Illinois man, buried in corn, dies inside farm’s grain bin
- Former Lyft driver found guilty in Foley indecent exposure case