Firefighters put out kitchen fire at Piggly Wiggly

Unedited press release from Walton County Fire Rescue

January 16, 2020

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish flames inside the Piggly Wiggly in DeFuniak Springs.

At 9:35 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020, a 911 call promptly dispatched Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department to a structure fire at Piggly Wiggly on Highway 90 West.

First responders arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the back left corner of the building. Firefighters quickly jumped into action and began battling the blaze.

Within 20 minutes, firefighters had the flames under control and were able to save most of the structure. Fortunately, all employees and customers made it out of the building unharmed.

“Today was a great example of teamwork,” says Fire Chief Russell Beaty. “All responding departments worked quickly and efficiently, allowing for a rapid knockdown and containment of the fire.”

The fire was caused by the store’s smoker overheating, causing flames to ignite and spread throughout the kitchen.

