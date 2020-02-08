Firefighters knock down flames consuming multiple structures in The Valley

Unedited press release from Walton County Fire Rescue

February 8, 2020

Ponce de Leon, FL — A multi-agency attack leads to the knockdown of a large fire involving multiple structures off of County Highway 183 South in The Valley.

At 6:22 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020, Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residential property on County Highway 183 South in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters and deputies arrived on scene to find two motorhomes and one fifth-wheel camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.

First responders quickly jumped into action and had the flames extinguished within thirty minutes, keeping the fire from spreading to a nearby barn. Fortunately, the recreational vehicles (RVs) were unoccupied. So, no one was injured in the fire.

The State Fire Marshall’s office was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

