MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers glimpsed something unusual Friday afternoon on the Country Club of Mobile‘s golf course: a fierce fire.

A ball retriever cart caught fire, severely damaging grass on the driving range.

News 5’s Devon Walsh was passing by when the cart went up in flames, and she caught the whole blaze on camera when it started around 1 p.m.

A ball retriever cart was ablaze Friday afternoon at Country Club of Mobile. (Photo by Devon Walsh, News 5)

No one was injured in this incident, and the fire’s cause is under investigation.

A “ball retriever” or “range picker” is a vehicle resembling a small tractor or cart.

It has a mechanism to collect golf balls from the driving range.

GENERAL LOCATION: