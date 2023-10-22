SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mobile home was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon in Seminole near Highway 90.

Seven people were living in the mobile home. Three of them are confined to a wheelchair. According to Seminole Fire-Rescue, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

“Everything is gone,” said the caretaker, Heather Cox. “It’s so bad, and all the people I take care of, the little bit of things they had left are all gone, and everything I own is gone.”

There were two cats inside the trailer; firefighters rescued one but the other is missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.