Fire destroys home in Washington County

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a mobile home in Washington County. Images were posted by the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. The post says firefighters were called out to a blaze on Cortelyou Road at 6 PM along with crews from the Leroy and Wagarville Volunteer Fire Departments.

The single wide mobile home appears to be a total loss. The post offers prayers for the family but doesn’t say how many people may have been displaced. It also says firefighters discovered a large yellow jacket nest under the home while trying to get the fire under control.