LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home. Officials with the Loxley Fire Department as well as crews from Stapleton and Summerdale responded to the blaze. An official on the scene said no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation but they believe it may have started from a BBQ grill outside.