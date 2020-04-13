Fire boat capsizes while trying to rescue people from another capsized boat

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – On Monday morning Destin Fire crews were attempting to rescue people from a capsized boat when their own boat capsized. Rough waters made it difficult to get into the Gulf of Mexico. Luckily, everyone from both boats were rescued with no injuries.
